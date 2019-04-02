Horoscopes | April 3, 2019
Birthdays: Cobie Smulders, 37; Adam Scott, 46; Eddie Murphy, 58; Alec Baldwin, 61.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Initiating positive change will be easier than you think once you get started. Stick to simple plans that are realistic and affordable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what you can to help others. Offer your time, knowledge and experience, not your cash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the initiative when it comes to hands-on help, but don’t go overboard if someone asks for a hefty donation. Put your financial needs first, and disregard anyone who tries to use guilt to make you part with your cash.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Start something exciting. This is a great day to share with someone you enjoy spending time with.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Differentiate between what’s possible and what isn’t. Don’t get hung up on what someone else wants you to do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bring out the best in those around you, and cozy up to those who do the same for you. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you by asking for too much.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop being so hard on yourself and putting up with people who are critical and demeaning. It’s time you spent more time chasing your success instead of helping others get ahead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go directly to the source. Business trips, conference calls, galas and networking functions that give you the opportunity to show off your talents will lead to a window of opportunity you won’t want to miss.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gullibility will be what leads to loss. Don’t believe everything you hear, and be wary of anyone who is too complimentary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Revisit old ideas and goals, and reconnect with people you used to enjoy spending time with. An unusual offer to do something you’ve always wanted to do will give you something to think about.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clearing space will encourage you to start a new project. If something irks you, walk away.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Weed out any negativity in your life. The less clutter, the easier it will be to reach your goals.
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Prescott mother arrested has saying she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
03
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*