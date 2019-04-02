Horoscopes | April 3, 2019

Birthdays: Cobie Smulders, 37; Adam Scott, 46; Eddie Murphy, 58; Alec Baldwin, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Initiating positive change will be easier than you think once you get started. Stick to simple plans that are realistic and affordable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what you can to help others. Offer your time, knowledge and experience, not your cash.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the initiative when it comes to hands-on help, but don’t go overboard if someone asks for a hefty donation. Put your financial needs first, and disregard anyone who tries to use guilt to make you part with your cash.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Start something exciting. This is a great day to share with someone you enjoy spending time with.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Differentiate between what’s possible and what isn’t. Don’t get hung up on what someone else wants you to do.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bring out the best in those around you, and cozy up to those who do the same for you. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you by asking for too much.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop being so hard on yourself and putting up with people who are critical and demeaning. It’s time you spent more time chasing your success instead of helping others get ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go directly to the source. Business trips, conference calls, galas and networking functions that give you the opportunity to show off your talents will lead to a window of opportunity you won’t want to miss.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gullibility will be what leads to loss. Don’t believe everything you hear, and be wary of anyone who is too complimentary.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Revisit old ideas and goals, and reconnect with people you used to enjoy spending time with. An unusual offer to do something you’ve always wanted to do will give you something to think about.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clearing space will encourage you to start a new project. If something irks you, walk away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Weed out any negativity in your life. The less clutter, the easier it will be to reach your goals.