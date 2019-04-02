It’s a girl! Healthy baby giraffe born at Phoenix zoo
PHOENIX – It's a girl!
A nearly 6-foot tall, long-necked beauty has been born to a pair of Masai giraffes at the Phoenix zoo.
Zoo officials say the 150-pound calf doesn't have a name yet. Since she was born on March 22, she's been bonding with her mom, Sunshine, in the zoo's giraffe barn, out of public sight.
The calf is the second born to Sunshine and the third sired by giraffe baby daddy Miguu.
She will join her sisters Siku, born in September 2017, and Rafiki, born in June 2018, in the zoo's public Savanna exhibit when she's ready.
Her mom is almost 6 years old and her dad is almost 10.
