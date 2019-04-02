KFD responds to structure fire at Simms and Jackson

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on the corner of Simms Avenue and Jackson Street just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2.

According to Assistant Chief Jack Yeager, KFD responded to the fire with four engines. The blaze was contained to the structure even as Tuesday’s high winds made for a challenge.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence. They quickly brought the fire under control before entering the structure to search for victims. No victims were located, and the structure was found to be vacant. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Fire investigators remain on scene and the investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing. American Medical Response and the Kingman Police Department assisted with the call.

The fire’s cause and loss of value are inconclusive at this time.

Information provided by the Kingman Fire Department