Prep Roundup: Matt Bathauer shines as Vols beat Prescott to remain undefeated in 4A Grand Canyon Region

Lee Williams’ Matt Bathauer, left, was all smiles Monday as the senior not only went 3-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate, but he also struck out 14 batters on the mound to lead the Vols to a 10-4 win over Prescott. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: April 2, 2019 5:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Matt Bathauer was unstoppable Monday afternoon.

The senior used his bat and his arm to help lead the Lee Williams High School baseball team to a 10-4 victory over No. 11 ranked Prescott at Dick Grounds Field.

Bathauer picked up the win on the mound after striking out 14 and walking three.

But that wasn’t too out of the ordinary. What made the day special was Bathauer helping his own cause by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Robert Paulson and Addis Guzman each added two hits and drove in two runs as the Vols racked up 10 hits in a dominant performance.

No. 3 ranked Lee Williams (7-0, 5-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) looks to keep it rolling at 3 p.m. Thursday in a rematch at Prescott (7-3, 5-1).

Kingman 7, Wickenburg 1

At Wickenburg, the Bulldogs used a combined one-hitter from Dante Bravo and Luke Ness Monday to propel them to a 7-1 victory over No. 30 ranked Wickenburg (4-7, 2-2 3A West Region).

Bravo picked up the win after yielding one hit with 12 strikeouts and five walks. Ness entered in relief and struck out the one batter he faced.

Offensively, Ness led the way with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, while Hayden Tanner finished with two RBIs.

TJ Harviston, Zach McCray and Daniel Oliver each drove in a run as Kingman racked up six hits.

The No. 7 ranked Bulldogs (6-2, 4-2 3A West Region) travel to 32nd-ranked River Valley (1-6, 1-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Softball

Lee Williams 14, Prescott 6

At Prescott, the Lady Vols picked up their first region victory of the season Monday as they cruised past No. 30 ranked Prescott, 14-6.

Autumn Roth went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Lee Williams, while Ellie Bruno drove in four runs and Amaya Sellers added three RBIs. All but one Lady Vol tallied at least two base knocks in an 18-hit performance.

Ashley Sahawneh picked up the win in the circle after yielding five earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and five walks.

No. 31 ranked Lee Williams (2-8, 1-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) welcomes Prescott (3-7, 0-6) to Centennial Park at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Kingman 18, Wickenburg 2

At Wickenburg, the Lady Bulldogs had little issue Monday afternoon as they used a 7-run third inning to rout the No. 20 ranked Lady Wranglers 18-2 in five innings due to the run rule.

Jordyn Dan led Kingman’s offense with three hits and five RBIs, while Morgan Stephens added three hits and drove in two runs. Anastasia Tanner finished with three RBIs and two hits, while Ariana McKowan rounded out the top performers with three hits.

Lilianna Valdivia was victorious in the circle after allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

The No. 17 ranked Lady Bulldogs (6-4, 4-2 3A West Region) travel to No. 26 ranked Parker (3-7, 0-1 2A West Region) at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

