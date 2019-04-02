Requests for county funds denied for Matthew Phillip Wright

KINGMAN – In addition to having his motion to dismiss either a charged terrorism count or misconduct involving weapons count denied by Judge Billy Sipe on Monday, Matthew Phillip Wright also struck out on a handful of other motions pertaining to requests for county funds.

Wright is accused of blocking Pat Tillman Bridge with an armored vehicle and firearms in June 2018, and later that month was charged by the Mohave County Grand Jury on felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony misconduct involving weapons, a Class 6 felony of misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

Counsel for the defendant, Aaron Moskowitz, sought to have either Count 1, terrorism, or Count 3, misconduct involving weapons, dismissed based on double jeopardy and due process. The judge denied that motion based on his reading of the law that he said notes a difference in how the prosecution would have to prove the two charges, which he said were “different elements.”

Along with denial of that motion, Judge Sipe also denied a number of requests for county funds that would go to elements of the defense. The motions were for a surveyor, copies of two transcripts, appointment of a psychological expert and a private investigator.

The defense requested county funds for the hiring of a surveyor who would work to pin down where the alleged crime took place, be that Arizona or Nevada. The judge denied that request, saying that state boundaries are already determined.

Sipe denied the other requests for county funds as well, citing a “common theme” of not being convinced of Wright’s indigence. However, he did note that the initial finance questionnaire filled out by Wright led to counsel being appointed to his case. But now Wright has two private attorneys, Sipe said, also noting that in court documents the attorneys wrote they had been “retained by Wright.” He said someone could have retained the attorneys for Wright, or that perhaps the lawyers were working pro bono.

“But the letter says that Mr. Wright has retained this firm to represent him, so I am not convinced that Mr. Wright is still indigent where I’m required to then provide county funds,” the judge said. “I would certainly be more than happy to provide Mr. Wright a financial affidavit which he has to fill out under the penalty of perjury …”

He said that is typically the protocol when a private lawyer requests county funds. In speaking to the request for a psychological expert, Judge Sipe said the defense could pursue a Rule 11 evaluation, which deals with incompetency and mental examinations. He said the court would “almost as a certainty” grant that Rule 11 motion.

In recalling from his experience as a private-practice criminal defense attorney, the judge said much of what was being requested could be obtained by the attorneys without county funds.

“I hope counsel understands my skepticism,” the judge said. “Any time a private lawyer is retained and the first thing they want is county funds, I’m just very skeptical about that. I would at the very least require the defendant to fill out a new statement indicating under oath his financial situation.”