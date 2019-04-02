Teachers use various resources and each other to teach standards to their students

It’s Monday and the first class of the day is English. You get to your desk, bring out your notebook and pencil to start the lesson. Your teacher stands in front of the classroom and says to open your textbook to page 394 to read the passage and answer questions 1-10. It’s like this every day for the rest of the school year.

But the following school year, your English teacher doesn’t go by the book and lets those creative wheels turn.

At Kingman Academy of Learning High School, there are quite a few teachers who don’t just follow a textbook to make sure their students learn what they need to know for the next step in their lives.

Annette McCord, a ninth- and-11th grade English teacher, covers a lot of topics in her class like grammar, journaling and literary elements.

One of the ways she makes sure her students apply the material they have learned is by employing it to other information.

“I’m big on application, and how they can apply it and how they can manipulate it,” McCord said.

One example, she said, is when she taught her students metaphors. Not only did she just teach them what it is, but how to recognize it in literary works.

Although sometimes she does use a textbook to pull material for her students to learn, there are more ways she can teach her students than just through a textbook.

“There’s more creativity to teach than the text,” McCord said. “I can bring more into the class than what the textbook offers.”

Her colleagues, Jen Perea and Selena Witt, also dabble in creative ways to teach their students.

Perea has been an educator for 27 years and is currently teaching 12th-grade English, ninth-grade honors English, ninth-grade geography and yearbook. During her years of teaching she has never been a textbook kind of teacher.

Instead, she looks at the textbook as an additional reading source and sees it as a valuable tool to education overall.

“They can get information from it, but it should not be the grounding force of it,” Perea said.

Her students learn the standards they need to know through novels and activities based on the novel.

In Perea’s geography class, the time she does bring out a textbook is to introduce her students to the new unit they’re about to learn. She uses it as a visual aid by presenting some of the graphs and pictures in the book.

One of the projects she has her students do every year is a city planning unit where students learn about population, resources, environment and anything else that has to do with a city. During the unit, students have to build their own city and learn how to allocate resources.



“That’s really fun because it makes them think about our community and pay attention to things like roads, construction and why that’s important,” Perea said.

Witt has been teaching for 19 years. Currently the subjects she is teaching are 10th-grade English, psychology and health.

Just like a good party has a theme, Witt has a thematic approach to her teaching, so she can “sprinkle” a wide variety of resources into her lessons. Whether some of those sprinkles are poetry or short stories, it’s still part of the educational theme she’s putting across her students.

“I build my own course that way,” she said.

A fun way Witt teaches her students about poetry is to tie it in with March Madness. Students get to pick three poems, either their own or a famous poem, to compete against other poems. Students then vote on which poems advance.

“They have to give three literary elements to defend it and perform the poem, then it advances in the bracket,” Witt said.

Perea also teaches on a theme basis. For her 12th-grade students, the theme is getting ready for that next step in life.

“We talk a lot about that major step in their life. We talk about the different avenues that they can pursue, like college or trades or travel, and we talk about discovering ourselves in that,” Perea said.

When it comes to materials, teachers rely on each other to get tips and tricks to provide educational resources to their students, and sources on the internet. Witt uses Pinterest and teacher Facebook groups to get ideas on ways she can teach her students.

At the end of the day, it’s a norm to teach students in a creative way that doesn’t include a textbook.



“You want kids excited about learning, and a way to get them excited is to do exciting things,” Perea said.