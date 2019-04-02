Twice a year, 45 miles away, the largest machine-gun shoot in the world is held

KINGMAN – Did you know that the largest machine-gun shoot in the world takes place only 45 miles southeast of Kingman? Thanks to the photos of a Canadian photographer, the world just found out about MG Shooters, The Big Sandy and the three day-long shooting weekends in Scottsdale.

They do it twice a year and the next Big Sandy Shoot is scheduled for the third weekend of October.

“Three-day weekend of friends, weapons, targets and gear in Arizona's high, western desert,” advertises the official webpage. “With a quarter-mile long firing range, populated by hundreds of shooters, The Big Sandy is the largest machine-gun shoot in the United States. This NFA shooting range will test yourself, your weapon and your sights.”

“Yeah, we are here and we have been doing it for 15 years,” said Ed Hope, MG Shooters’ co-owner and co-founder.

They advertise themselves on the local radio, but their main media are YouTube and Facebook.

Social media is enough to bring over 200 shooters and 750 spectators yearly.

“This year we had guests from Australia, Japan, China, Germany, and Canada,” said Hope’s wife, Juliette Moser, who is in charge of spectators.

MG Shooters is proud of the great shooting experience they provide, with the long firing line and a 1,200 yard maximum distance. They offer over 1,000 reactive targets, RC aerial targets, extended night shoots with pyrotechnics and thousands of NFA weapons.

“Some targets fly the length of the range at high speeds, some explode,” advertise the organizers. “If you're up to it, please come visit this uniquely American event.”

The weekend price is $275 for shooters and $30 for spectators.

So what is going on at the Big Sandy range for the rest of the year?

“Many things,” Moser said. ”Sound testing, shooting for TV, anything weapon-related