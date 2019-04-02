Why are flags at half-staff today, April 2, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, April 2, 2019 to honor the life of two United States Marine pilots, Major Matthew M. Wiegand and Captain Travis W. Brannon, who were killed in a helicopter crash during a training mission in Yuma, Arizona on Saturday.

Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment, which has not been set.

“Arizona mourns the tragic loss of these two Marine Corps pilots,” Ducey said. “Major Wiegand and Captain Brannon served our country honorably. We are incredibly grateful for their willingness to put on the uniform and put their lives on the line in order to keep our country safe. Our prayers are with their family and loved ones and the entire Marine community in Yuma during this time.”

Information provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office