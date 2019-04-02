OFFERS
Tue, April 02
Why are flags at half-staff today, April 2, 2019

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Originally Published: April 2, 2019 10:49 a.m.

In this April 17, 2017 photo released by U.S. Marine Corps, an AH-1Z Viper prepares to land at the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif. A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station posted on Facebook Saturday, March 31, 2019, says two pilots have died on an AH-1Z Viper helicopter crash, while conducting a routine training mission near Yuma, Ariz. The accident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. (Cpl. Harley Robinson/U.S. Marine Corps)

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, April 2, 2019 to honor the life of two United States Marine pilots, Major Matthew M. Wiegand and Captain Travis W. Brannon, who were killed in a helicopter crash during a training mission in Yuma, Arizona on Saturday.

Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment, which has not been set.

“Arizona mourns the tragic loss of these two Marine Corps pilots,” Ducey said. “Major Wiegand and Captain Brannon served our country honorably. We are incredibly grateful for their willingness to put on the uniform and put their lives on the line in order to keep our country safe. Our prayers are with their family and loved ones and the entire Marine community in Yuma during this time.”

Information provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office

