OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 03
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Needles

A home in the downtown area of Needles was destroyed Tuesday night. One person died in the fire and another was injured. ((Photo courtesy of Zach News)

A home in the downtown area of Needles was destroyed Tuesday night. One person died in the fire and another was injured. ((Photo courtesy of Zach News)

Staff Report Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 11:46 a.m.

One person is dead and another was injured after a house fire in Needles.

The fire started before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of West Broadway in the downtown area of Needles. After the fire was out, firefighters found a person inside the home, according to ZachNews, a local news website operated by photojournalist Zachary Lopez. Another person was injured in the blaze.

At least five fire engines from San Bernardino County Fire and from Arizona responded, Lopez said.

The identity of the victims was not immediately available. San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike McClintock told Lopez that one person was already out of the home when firefighters arrived. The victim was flown to a hospital in Nevada.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Post by ZachNews.

ZachNews by ZachNews

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gas explosion at Phoenix home kills 1, injures 1
Deadly Northern California wildfire rages largely unchecked
13 hurt and 2 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Firefighter killed in gas explosion, fire near Madison
Firefighter drowns in Parker

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*