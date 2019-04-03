1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Needles
One person is dead and another was injured after a house fire in Needles.
The fire started before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of West Broadway in the downtown area of Needles. After the fire was out, firefighters found a person inside the home, according to ZachNews, a local news website operated by photojournalist Zachary Lopez. Another person was injured in the blaze.
At least five fire engines from San Bernardino County Fire and from Arizona responded, Lopez said.
The identity of the victims was not immediately available. San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike McClintock told Lopez that one person was already out of the home when firefighters arrived. The victim was flown to a hospital in Nevada.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
