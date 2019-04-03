OFFERS
City abatement team to consider sidewalk obstruction ordinance

Some councilmembers are concerned about the effect additional sidewalk obstruction restrictions would have on businesses downtown that utilize sidewalk space to bring in customers. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Council at Tuesday’s meeting asked staff to direct the City’s abatement team to look into the possibility of developing a sidewalk obstruction ordinance.

City Attorney Carl Cooper explained there are restrictions within city code regarding sidewalk obstruction. He said cars cannot be parked on sidewalks under state statutes and that Kingman’s code covers things like weeds, trees and garbage can placement.

“I asked for this to be on the work session some months ago because of some comments that have been made by citizens, especially those with special needs or who are handicapped, that it really is a problem for them when they become limited by obstructions on the sidewalk,” said Mayor Jen Miles.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter and Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly were concerned about the effect additional sidewalk regulations would have on downtown businesses. Lingenfelter was curious as to if the ordinance would mainly pertain to residential areas.

“What I think of when I go to a busy main street like a downtown, I would think you would actually want your business owners to go out and put out their stuff on the sidewalks to invite people in,” the vice mayor said. “When they can’t put anything out on the sidewalks, it’s kind of cold and uninviting.”

Cooper said downtown businesses are currently allowed to have about 3 items on display on the sidewalk.

“You want to make sure businesses are open and inviting, but we also want to make sure we can get folks through without getting some congestion,” Cooper said.

Cooper recommended the issue be passed to the abatement team for consideration. He said that team is comprised of people from the attorney’s office, KPD, KFD, public works and planning and zoning. They meet monthly to discuss abatement and quality of life issues, and can also look at how an ordinance would be enforced should one come to fruition. Lingenfelter recommended that the abatement team look at the downtown areas of cities such as Williams and Prescott to see how they tackle the issue.

“My original intent on this was more of the residential areas where it’s just a matter of being able to walk down the sidewalk,” Miles said. “But I do think it’s good to look at both, but probably in different forms.”

Contact
