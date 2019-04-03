OFFERS
Dance the night away at First Friday

Attendees of First Friday can enjoy downtown Kingman by visiting local shops and take advantage of the neon dance party between Fourth and Fifth Streets. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 4:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – The month of April has arrived and so has Downtown Kingman’s First Friday.

This month attendees have the opportunity to dance and groove to a neon dance party. DJ Jeremiah Green is providing the beats for the evening.

People are encouraged to dress in neon clothes. To light up downtown, light up goodies are for sale at the information booth for those who don’t have any light up accessories. All profits from those sales will go back to the organization.

“We are expecting a large crowd to celebrate the first outdoor First Friday of 2019,” said Laura Blair, organizing committee member. “We will have food, games for the whole family and an amazing dance party led by DJ Jeremiah Green.”

Those who enjoy yoga can do so on Beale Street. During First Friday, attendees can enjoy 30-minute yoga sessions at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in front of Diana’s Cellar Door. Some mats will be provided, but people are encouraged to bring their own.

First Friday is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 5 on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

