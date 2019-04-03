Horoscopes | April 4, 2019

Birthdays: Robert Downey Jr., 54; David Cross, 55; Christine Lahti, 69; Craig T. Nelson, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at the big picture in order to see how to handle anyone who gives you a hard time. Stick to your standards and goals.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Follow through and finish what you start without making a big deal or letting others in on your plans prematurely. What you accomplish will give you greater insight into how to build momentum and carry on.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make changes for the right reason. Do your own thing, and walk away from anyone trying to interfere.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a close look at what others are doing to see if there is something you can learn or gain if you participate. Time is precious, so use it wisely.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make plans to do something new. Taking a day trip, making a personal change or checking out the possibility of a position or business opportunity that can improve your life will encourage you to expand your knowledge, experience and connections.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Draw on experience, and follow the path that encourages better relationships and doing things that bring you joy. Life changes will be enlightening and offer insight into new ways to swap what’s not working for what will.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will be close to the surface, making it important to keep busy and to get into something you enjoy doing. The less time you have, the easier it will be to avoid someone who tends to be critical.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Size up what you like about your life, the way you look and the people you associate with, and make some subtle adjustments. Love and romance are featured and will promote a healthy relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set up a personal space dedicated to doing something you enjoy. If you are too trusting, someone will take advantage of you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting along will be half the battle, and an easygoing attitude and staying focused on doing your own thing are preferable. Personal physical improvement is favored.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An idea you have or a talent you want to develop can lead to a new enterprise. A personal improvement plan is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the initiative to start something new. A day trip or educational pursuit will lead to ideas that can help you move in a different direction.