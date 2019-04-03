OFFERS
MCSO: Human remains belong to California resident

Originally Published: April 3, 2019 10:47 a.m.

MOHAVE VALLEY – Over a year ago, human remains were found near milepost 22 on Highway 66.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area where a hiker had located a skull in the desert.

The remains were located and sent to University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA analysis.

On March 1, UNTCHI notified MCSO of a match based on the DNA profile. The remains were identified as belonging to Ilaisa V. Vaitai, a 68 year old male, who was reported missing out of Ontario, California in May 2017.

After receiving this information, MCSO detectives contacted Ontario Police Department so that next of kin notifications could be made. No foul play is suspected in the death of Vaitai.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

