MCSO: Human remains belong to California resident
MOHAVE VALLEY – Over a year ago, human remains were found near milepost 22 on Highway 66.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area where a hiker had located a skull in the desert.
The remains were located and sent to University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA analysis.
On March 1, UNTCHI notified MCSO of a match based on the DNA profile. The remains were identified as belonging to Ilaisa V. Vaitai, a 68 year old male, who was reported missing out of Ontario, California in May 2017.
After receiving this information, MCSO detectives contacted Ontario Police Department so that next of kin notifications could be made. No foul play is suspected in the death of Vaitai.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Prescott mother arrested has saying she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
03
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*