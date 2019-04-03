No kidding: Woman pulled over had baby goat in lap
MARLBOROUGH, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire say they cited a driver who had a kid in her lap – the baby goat kind.
Marlborough police say they pulled the woman over on April Fool's Day when they saw her using her cellphone. They soon realized that she was driving without a valid license - and with the goat.
Police said the driver was a 60-year-old woman from Sullivan, New Hampshire. She was released on a citation for operating without a valid license. She also was counseled about distracted driving.
Police posted the encounter on Facebook, with the comment, "I wish this was another April Fool's joke baaaht it's not."
