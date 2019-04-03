OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 03
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No kidding: Woman pulled over had baby goat in lap

(Adobe Image)

(Adobe Image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 7:20 p.m.

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire say they cited a driver who had a kid in her lap – the baby goat kind.

Marlborough police say they pulled the woman over on April Fool's Day when they saw her using her cellphone. They soon realized that she was driving without a valid license - and with the goat.

Police said the driver was a 60-year-old woman from Sullivan, New Hampshire. She was released on a citation for operating without a valid license. She also was counseled about distracted driving.

Police posted the encounter on Facebook, with the comment, "I wish this was another April Fool's joke baaaht it's not."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woman alleges discrimination by driver's license office
Women get DUIs with kids in the car
Lucky carrot: Alberta woman finds mother-in-law’s lost ring
Man arrested for pulling over driver
Arizona House taking up distracted driving bill

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*