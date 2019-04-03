Rants and Raves | April 4, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Deadly drugs: Purdue drug settlement should only be the beginning. Every single maker of these deadly drugs should be held accountable, and in every state. It is time they pay their dues.
Ruling to strike down the health care law puts GOP in a quandry: What about the millions of “tea partiers” and “conservatives” who use “Obamacare?” What are these groups going to do when they can’t use this government benefit? Whose side is Trump on? Himself and his privileged cronies only?
We deserve to see the Mueller report: We also deserve to see the final report that the Southern District of New York is currently working on. We also deserve to see Trump’s tax returns.
A wall is not the answer: Thank you, Tom. Those of us who are moderate/conservative realize this. We need a president who thinks and acts for everyone. Not just his “base.”
What Kingman needs is ... Do you know what Kingman needs? Kingman needs people who actually work on what Kingman needs, as opposed to making a simple statement and being satisfied with that. Start or find an organization and get involved.
Kudos to our sheriff department: The arrest of the two with meth and heroin is a job well done. We have quite enough of that nasty stuff in our community.
