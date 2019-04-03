Scholarship opportunity for high school, college students

KINGMAN – If you had to choose photography or writing to express your emotions, which would you choose? After high school, many students continue their education, but doing so can cost quite a bit.

To alleviate the financial stress, students can apply for a $1,200 scholarship by answering a simple question, in 500 words, “Would you rather express your emotions through photography or writing? Explain why.”

In order to apply for the Adrian Rubin Scholarship students must be a senior in high school that has already been accepted into a college or university. For students already in college or a university can qualify for the scholarship if they haven’t reached their final year.

Deadline to apply is November 2019. One winner will be contacted December 2019 and will have two weeks to respond.

To submit an application, visit https://www.adrianrubingrant.com/.

Information provided by Adrian Rubin Grant