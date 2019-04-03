OFFERS
Supervisors proclaim April ‘Fair Housing Month’

The amendment to the Mohave County Land Division Regulation to allow reduced levels of service was blocked by Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 and, after some hesitation, by Supervisor Bishop from District 4. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 7:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met on Monday and here’s what else you need to know:

The board adopted two proclamations, naming the week of April 7-13 as “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week” in Mohave County, and proclaimed April as “Fair Housing Month.”

A Free Landlord/Tenant Law and Fair Housing Workshop will take place between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, April 24 at Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank, 1980 N. Kiowa Blvd.

A second workshop will take place between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Thursday, April 25 in Mohave County Library/Community Room B, 1170 E. Hancock Road in Bullhead City.

A large part of the meeting was devoted to a controversial amendment to the Mohave County Land Division Regulation to allow reduced levels of service and infrastructure for subdivision, with lots of 10-acre or more intended for rural recreation purposes. The item attracted private individuals interested in solar energy and “living off the grid.” The board discussed affordability and reliability of the solar energy solutions, showing great interest in the subject around the county. The motion was blocked by Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 and, after some hesitation, Supervisor Jean Bishop from District 4.

Supervisors spent time discussing a well maintenance job order, which would replace a submersible pump at Well 6 with a vertical hollow shaft pump for $273,463. The reason for an initial misunderstanding was the fact that the county has six wells but nine well sites – as opposed to having nine wells. Supervisors agreed to replace the pump.

