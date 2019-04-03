OFFERS
Wed, April 03
Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire

This photo from July 2017 shows the aftermath of an arson fire that occurred in the Butler area. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has announced that up to $13,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those involved in lighting a dumpster fire at Centennial Park Sunday, Aug. 6.

“Agencies in the taskforce are asking for community assistance to help identify the suspect or suspects involved with the intentional burning of brush and/or structures,” reads the post on KPD’s Facebook page.

KPD and the Kingman Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“We’ve had, over the past couple years, numerous wildfires as well as dumpster fires that have been intentionally set,” KPD Chief Bob DeVries explained.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact the Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department or the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The public can also report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234. Tips can be reported online at www.kingmanpolice.com by clicking on “Give A Tip.”

Other agencies in the taskforce include the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Hualapai Nation Police Department.

“If you see something, say something,” DeVries said. “Because at this point we have not had injuries or death related to it, but that potential exists with any fire.”

