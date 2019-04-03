OFFERS
WACOG seeks people for Head Start program

Western Arizona Council of Governments, located downtown Kingman at 208 Fourth St., is looking for candidates for its Head Start program. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 3, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is looking for the next few people looking for opportunities in its Head Start program.

WACOG is looking for the next center manager, head start teacher, early head start teacher, assistant teacher and family development advocate.

For more information visit, www.wacog.com/careers or call WACOG Human Resources at 928-217-7142.

Information provided by WACOG

