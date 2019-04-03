WACOG seeks people for Head Start program
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 7:24 p.m.
KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is looking for the next few people looking for opportunities in its Head Start program.
WACOG is looking for the next center manager, head start teacher, early head start teacher, assistant teacher and family development advocate.
For more information visit, www.wacog.com/careers or call WACOG Human Resources at 928-217-7142.
Information provided by WACOG
