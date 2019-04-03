OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 03
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Want to volunteer but don’t know where? Check out the upcoming Volunteer Fair

The community is invited to the two-hour long Volunteer Fair at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. where they can learn how to volunteer at places like the Kingman Center for the Arts. (Photo by Claire Whitley/Daily Miner)

The community is invited to the two-hour long Volunteer Fair at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. where they can learn how to volunteer at places like the Kingman Center for the Arts. (Photo by Claire Whitley/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 3, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local nonprofit organizations are joining forces to introduce themselves to the public with a two-hour long community Volunteer Fair at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Kingman Public Library, 3269 N. Burbank St. They promise opportunities for all ages and abilities.

“This is the first time we are doing this,” said Senior Corps Program Coordinator Heather Brassil. “The library is small so we’ll fit only 10 tables. Hopefully, next year we’ll move to a bigger location. But there’s a genuine need in the community. Kingman is very giving, but people often don’t know where to start.”

There are many volunteering options in Kingman: Kingman Center for the Arts, Kingman Railroad Museum, and United Way are some. They all will be there at the fair, along with Living Waters Hospice, Western Arizona Council of Governors and Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council. The fair is a good opportunity to meet their representatives and learn how you can help.

Refreshments and giveaways will be available. For more information, call 928-715-2200.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New Briefs: Wednesday, January 27, 2010
Library friends to hold benefit book sale
Town hall meeting Tuesday
Forum will solicit ideas for America's Best Communities contest
County library offers free ASL class for children

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*