Want to volunteer but don’t know where? Check out the upcoming Volunteer Fair

KINGMAN – Local nonprofit organizations are joining forces to introduce themselves to the public with a two-hour long community Volunteer Fair at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Kingman Public Library, 3269 N. Burbank St. They promise opportunities for all ages and abilities.

“This is the first time we are doing this,” said Senior Corps Program Coordinator Heather Brassil. “The library is small so we’ll fit only 10 tables. Hopefully, next year we’ll move to a bigger location. But there’s a genuine need in the community. Kingman is very giving, but people often don’t know where to start.”

There are many volunteering options in Kingman: Kingman Center for the Arts, Kingman Railroad Museum, and United Way are some. They all will be there at the fair, along with Living Waters Hospice, Western Arizona Council of Governors and Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council. The fair is a good opportunity to meet their representatives and learn how you can help.

Refreshments and giveaways will be available. For more information, call 928-715-2200.