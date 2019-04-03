Who proposed the management services proposal?

KINGMAN – The management services proposal between the City of Kingman and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District remains under consideration by both entities, however, the question of which of the two began those talks is a source of some debate.

In exchange for fire management services, the City of Kingman asks for $150,000 annually for at least a two years. Chief Jake Rhoades of the Kingman Fire Department told Council at a meeting in February that he would be the chief of both KFD and NACFD, but that the fire district would retain its personnel and he would report to its board.

Some who live within the NACFD district weren’t thrilled about the idea when the board unanimously voted to move forward with proposal discussions Jan. 24. They wanted more information about the proposal and were concerned about what it would mean for their level of service. There are also concerns that the proposed change is the first step in the City creating a larger fire district, i.e., taking over fire control in the area of the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

Rhoades said after NACFD completed its search for its most recent fire chief around November or December 2018, he was contacted by the “facilitator” of that process about the idea. City Manager Ron Foggin, speaking at that same Council meeting, said … “it certainly was not our idea.”

However, records detailing the work of a private investigator that were obtained by The Daily Miner under condition of anonymity show the investigator found something contrary to what the City has reported.

That investigator writes: “It appears that Mr. Rhoades was not entirely forthcoming when he stated that NACFD approached the City,” pointing to correspondence from Rhoades to then-Interim NACFD Chief Wayne Eder in September 2017.

That email reads as follows: “I would like to start a formal discussion regarding the future of our agencies and operational response. We have started to address small concerns such as training and ICS, however, I would like to discuss consolidation or even joint powers agreement.”

Chief Rhoades said he did not bring the issue forward, but rather was continuing a discussion that began 25 years ago. He explained management services has been discussed intermittently for the past two decades, only to have those talks fall by the wayside. He said the discussion was also revisited when he became chief about four years ago. However, nothing came from those talks. Rhoades also noted that those kinds of talks, speaking about how to improve services, are common between fire chiefs.

And while the 2017 talks were a continuation of a discussion in progress for years, according to Rhoades, nothing immediately came from them, as it wasn’t until late last year that the issue was revisited. Then came the search for a new NACFD chief, after which Rhoades said he was contacted by the board about the proposal.

“It’s a continuation of discussions that have been happening for 20 some odd years,” Rhoades said. “The context of one email is being used to flaunt the entire process without taking the entire picture and 25 years into regard.”

Mike Collins, NACFD board member, confirmed Rhoades’ stance on the issue. Collins said the idea goes back to the 1990s, and that talks have continued for years. He said NACFD did reach out to the City about management services after the fire district had no applicants for chief pass the testing process toward the end of 2018.

Collins explained the board’s next idea was to partner with the City of Kingman.

“If we want to look at this pinpoint frame, that’s great. But it’s not accurate,” Rhoades said.