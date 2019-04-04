OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 04
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOT ending handicapped placard expiration dates

Qualifying Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers with a disability are now being issued blue permanent placards that don’t have an expiration date. (Adobe Image)

Qualifying Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers with a disability are now being issued blue permanent placards that don’t have an expiration date. (Adobe Image)

Originally Published: April 4, 2019 7:25 p.m.

PHOENIX – No need to worry about renewing your handicap placard anymore.

Qualifying Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers with a disability are now being issued blue permanent placards that don’t have an expiration date.

The blue placard is designed for the convenience of customers who use more than one vehicle, or for family members, friends or caregivers who drive a disabled person in a vehicle without a disability plate.

The red temporary disability placard that’s valid for six months is unchanged.

“Blue placards with an expiration date should eventually be exchanged for a permanent placard, which can be done at any time regardless of the expiration date,” the press release stated.

To replace the placard, visit www.servicearizona.com. There is no charge and no changes to the underlying requirements for qualifying for a permanent or temporary disability placard or license plate.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vehicle titles can now be transferred online
Arizona MVD wins national award
New driver's license introduced in Arizona
Letter: Hurting the handicapped
MVD offers time savings with self-service kiosk

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*