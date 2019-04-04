ADOT ending handicapped placard expiration dates
PHOENIX – No need to worry about renewing your handicap placard anymore.
Qualifying Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers with a disability are now being issued blue permanent placards that don’t have an expiration date.
The blue placard is designed for the convenience of customers who use more than one vehicle, or for family members, friends or caregivers who drive a disabled person in a vehicle without a disability plate.
The red temporary disability placard that’s valid for six months is unchanged.
“Blue placards with an expiration date should eventually be exchanged for a permanent placard, which can be done at any time regardless of the expiration date,” the press release stated.
To replace the placard, visit www.servicearizona.com. There is no charge and no changes to the underlying requirements for qualifying for a permanent or temporary disability placard or license plate.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
