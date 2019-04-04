Arizona Legislature OKs out of state license recognition
PHOENIX – The Arizona Legislature has approved a bill touted by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to recognize professional licenses issued by other states.
The Senate passed the proposal on an 18-11 vote Thursday, following earlier approval by the House. The measure now goes to Gov. Doug Ducey for his promised signature.
Ducey called for the measure in his January State-of-the-State address, saying professionals moving to Arizona should not face job barriers. The Republican governor has aggressively attacked the state’s professional licensing boards.
All Republicans and a handful of minority Democrats supported the plan. Opponents were concerned another state’s lower standards could affect Arizona’s professional standards. Republican Sen. Heather Carter said Thursday she was assured medical professionals could not expand their scope of practice above what their previous license approved.
