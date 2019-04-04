Beale Street Theater holding 'Bye Bye Birdie' auditions Saturday

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater is bringing a musical production of “Bye Bye Birdie” by Michael Stewart to Kingman.

The play is a ‘50s inspired musical by Elvis Presley’s entry into the military. The protagonist of the production, Conrad Birdie, is a rock star who is joining the military and leaves his fans. Albert Peterson, president of Almaelou records and Conrad's producer, decides to do a last-minute publicity stunt to help get himself out of debt. The stunt is to provide one lucky fan a “last kiss.”

“This all-singing, all-dancing, poodle-skirt-swinging musical is fun for the whole family,” said the play’s director, Matt Hecht.

The production is looking for dancers, singers and actors. Hecht said the auditions are done in a group format and preparations are not necessary.

“This is a big group style audition that everyone gets to participate and have fun with,” Hecht said. “I encourage anyone who is interested in being a part of this production to come out.”



The production crew is looking for 35-50 cast members. Anyone interested in set building, painting, costumes, hair, makeup and being stage hands are encouraged to volunteer.

Auditions are from 9:30 a.m. – noon Saturday at The Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. Actors and actresses ages 14-and-up are preferred.

Those who can’t make it to the auditions Saturday will get another opportunity to make it into the production. The second set of auditions are at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at 202 Beale St., two doors down from the Kingman Center of the Arts Gallery.