OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 04
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Beale Street Theater holding 'Bye Bye Birdie' auditions Saturday

A 2009 production of Bye Bye Birdie. (Photo by Natasha Hoeberigs, public domain)

A 2009 production of Bye Bye Birdie. (Photo by Natasha Hoeberigs, public domain)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater is bringing a musical production of “Bye Bye Birdie” by Michael Stewart to Kingman.

The play is a ‘50s inspired musical by Elvis Presley’s entry into the military. The protagonist of the production, Conrad Birdie, is a rock star who is joining the military and leaves his fans. Albert Peterson, president of Almaelou records and Conrad's producer, decides to do a last-minute publicity stunt to help get himself out of debt. The stunt is to provide one lucky fan a “last kiss.”

“This all-singing, all-dancing, poodle-skirt-swinging musical is fun for the whole family,” said the play’s director, Matt Hecht.

The production is looking for dancers, singers and actors. Hecht said the auditions are done in a group format and preparations are not necessary.

“This is a big group style audition that everyone gets to participate and have fun with,” Hecht said. “I encourage anyone who is interested in being a part of this production to come out.”

The production crew is looking for 35-50 cast members. Anyone interested in set building, painting, costumes, hair, makeup and being stage hands are encouraged to volunteer.

Auditions are from 9:30 a.m. – noon Saturday at The Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. Actors and actresses ages 14-and-up are preferred.

Those who can’t make it to the auditions Saturday will get another opportunity to make it into the production. The second set of auditions are at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at 202 Beale St., two doors down from the Kingman Center of the Arts Gallery.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Return to Neverland: Beale Street Theater Opens “Peter Pan” Tonight
Actors wanted for ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’
Kingman’s Got Talent!
Beale Street Theater holds auditions for Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’
Theater holds auditions for ‘Dorothy in Wonderland’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*