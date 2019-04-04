City may tweak the event permitting process

KINGMAN – With all the special events that occur in Kingman, especially downtown, the City could be looking to revamp its permitting process to mirror that of Prescott.

Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty explained the City has been using its current special event permitting process for about two years.

“There are things we can definitely see we’d like to improve and make better,” Plaunty said. “That way we can have nice, clean, safe, sustainable events throughout our community.”

So the City reached out to multiple governmental agencies such as Mohave County, Peoria, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix and Prescott. City staff found that Prescott has a model that could work for Kingman.

The way things work now in the City of Kingman, those interested in holding a special event fill out an application and file it with the City Clerk. From there, numerous departments review the application and must sign off on it. Then the finalized permit is issued.

However, Plaunty said the process can be “cumbersome” for both staff and the person requesting the permit, as all those departments, such as fire, police and streets, consider the application individually.

Prescott does things a bit differently. Rather than have those departments consider the applicant individually, there is a set day where all the departments meet with the applicant.

“So if police or fire or streets has a question and they overlap, it’s all hammered out right there in one hit,” Plaunty explained.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly, an active participant in special events downtown, had some concerns about the potential shift. First, she was concerned that people could miss the appointment to sit down with city departments. Plaunty said that issue would be addressed with public outreach efforts like meetings and videos.

But the councilwoman also noted that Kingman is not Prescott in that a majority of the latter’s events are put on by professionals, while many events in Kingman are orchestrated by nonprofit organizations and volunteers. Also, in referencing information provided by Plaunty, she said Prescott has a special event coordinator. Kingman does not have that position on staff.

“My concern is just we can’t make this too complicated for the average volunteer, and we don’t want to make it too complicated for staff, either,” she said.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter mentioned that with the City’s dependence on sales tax, the goal is to have as many special events as possible. He said it could be advantageous to have a single person assigned to assist with the special event permitting process.

“I think it’s good economic development to do that,” he said.

During this process and budget discussions, the City is also giving further consideration to providing funding assistance for special events.