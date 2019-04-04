County Corner | ‘Calling all cars, calling all cars’

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster has been very open and outspoken regarding the much needed staffing increases at his office. He has explained the sheriff’s office has less deputy sheriffs on the street today than it did 28 years ago.

During this time, Mohave County’s population has more than doubled, and the agency is now handling over 50,000 calls for service a year. The sheriff and his staff have created a 10-year strategic plan that will be available to the general public via the sheriff’s office webpage on May 1. This plan addresses and outlines the need for growth and offers justification based on several key factors.

Sheriff Schuster has been working diligently with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to correct these deficiencies that have been in place for many years. The sheriff believes continued cooperation and open dialect with the board is essential. He plans on presenting the strategic plan to the board in the upcoming months, while the fiscal year 2019-20 discussions are still active. The sheriff believes the necessary funding is available to accommodate his request without the need for an increase in taxation.

In the interim, the sheriff continues to find alternate methods to ensure the job gets done. He is very proud of his volunteer programs, which now have close to 200 members.

These volunteers put in countless hours of service to assist the sworn deputies in their duties. These volunteer hours allow the deputy sheriffs more time on the street to investigate and combat crime.

The sheriff is now looking to create a volunteer investigation unit. It is the sheriff’s desire to enlist the aid of retired law enforcement officers, with a specific background in investigations, to aid in investigating cold cases and property crimes around the county. With a priority set on cold case homicides, the volunteer investigative unit may be tasked with working directly with Mohave County detectives in solving a variety of persons and property crimes.

“We have a great many retired law enforcement officers living in Mohave County. The knowledge and experience of these men and women can be of great value,” Sheriff Schuster said. “I believe the benefit to our communities would be immediately recognized if we can get this program up and running.”

At this time the sheriff is only looking for law enforcement officers who have retired in good standing. In order to be selected, all candidates must first pass a background check.

If interested, please contact Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty at 928-753-0753 for additional information.

This opinion column was submitted by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office