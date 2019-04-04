Kingdom of God Baptist hosting Passover dinner Tuesday
KINGMAN – As Easter approaches, acknowledged by most Christians as the holiest time of the year, The Kingdom of God Baptist Church is extending an invitation to everyone to celebrate The Last Supper with a traditional Passover/Seder dinner.
The dinner will be held at the church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. The dinner will be filled with symbolism commemorating the foreshadowing of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Cost for the dinner is $10 for those 11 years old and up, and for children 3-10 it is $5. Seating will be limited. For reservations, call 928-692-1122.
Information provided by Kingdom of God Baptist Church
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Prescott mother arrested has saying she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth’
- Mohave 911
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Miner Editorial
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*