Kingdom of God Baptist hosting Passover dinner Tuesday

Pastor Bob Peet preaches at the Kingdom of God Chruch, 4798 Stockton Hill Road. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 4, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – As Easter approaches, acknowledged by most Christians as the holiest time of the year, The Kingdom of God Baptist Church is extending an invitation to everyone to celebrate The Last Supper with a traditional Passover/Seder dinner.

The dinner will be held at the church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. The dinner will be filled with symbolism commemorating the foreshadowing of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Cost for the dinner is $10 for those 11 years old and up, and for children 3-10 it is $5. Seating will be limited. For reservations, call 928-692-1122.

Information provided by Kingdom of God Baptist Church

