Letter | Release the Mueller report
Attorney General William Barr isn’t just the nation’s top lawyer, he’s also one of the last members of Trump’s cabinet who has the capability to inspire trust and hold legitimacy among a broad, bipartisan swath of the American public. The unrelenting chaos of the last two years has damaged Americans’ trust in common facts, authorities, and institutions. Barr can help reverse the trend.
Barr has promised Congress he will give them Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, once he’s redacted out all the classified information: national security sources and methods, facts relating to ongoing investigations, and grand jury proceedings. As he works through that information, he will have to make judgment calls about what can stay and what needs to go.
When in doubt, he should leave as much information in the report as possible. In a hyper-partisan, bitterly mistrustful time such as ours, a dose of transparency could avert a great deal of strife.
