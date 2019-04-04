OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 04
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Nesting Lake Pleasant eagle destroys egg

The female eagle at Lake Pleasant that has been live-streamed for about four months has destroyed her last egg, perhaps sensing an abnormality. (Arizona Game and Fish Department photo)

The female eagle at Lake Pleasant that has been live-streamed for about four months has destroyed her last egg, perhaps sensing an abnormality. (Arizona Game and Fish Department photo)

Originally Published: April 4, 2019 11:24 a.m.

KINGMAN – Not long after laying a single egg for the fourth time since Jan. 21, the female eagle that has been the focus of an Arizona Game and Fish Department live-stream video chose to destroy the egg.

According AZGFD, the female eagle might have sensed an abnormality in the egg, which could be why she crushed it Tuesday, just 37 days after the egg was laid.

The nesting eagles, which have been watched by viewers for the past four months at https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/webcamlist/, now have an empty nest. AZGFD believes the birds aren’t likely to produce another hatchling for another year.

More than 367,000 views have been documented since the camera was turned on Dec. 18. The camera is funded through Heritage and Pittman-Robertson Act funds, the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee and public donations.

There are also three other cameras that give the public a unique view of wildlife. Other cameras provide views of pupfish, wintering sandhill cranes, and a bat roost at Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area. To support the efforts of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, members of the public can purchase a Conservation Membership package at www.azwildlifehero.com.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lake Pleasant bald eagle lays second egg with new male
Bald eagle cam viewers tune in as hatch date looms
The bald eagle has landed on Arizona livestream
AZGFD to debut ‘eagle cam’ in December
Bald eagle breeding season leads to restrictions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*