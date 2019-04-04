Nesting Lake Pleasant eagle destroys egg

KINGMAN – Not long after laying a single egg for the fourth time since Jan. 21, the female eagle that has been the focus of an Arizona Game and Fish Department live-stream video chose to destroy the egg.

According AZGFD, the female eagle might have sensed an abnormality in the egg, which could be why she crushed it Tuesday, just 37 days after the egg was laid.

The nesting eagles, which have been watched by viewers for the past four months at https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/webcamlist/, now have an empty nest. AZGFD believes the birds aren’t likely to produce another hatchling for another year.

More than 367,000 views have been documented since the camera was turned on Dec. 18. The camera is funded through Heritage and Pittman-Robertson Act funds, the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee and public donations.

There are also three other cameras that give the public a unique view of wildlife. Other cameras provide views of pupfish, wintering sandhill cranes, and a bat roost at Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area. To support the efforts of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, members of the public can purchase a Conservation Membership package at www.azwildlifehero.com.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department