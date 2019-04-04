Police: Road rage eyed in shooting that killed 10-year-old

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old girl died after being shot along with her father in what may have started with a traffic dispute, Phoenix police said Thursday.

Sgt. Vince Lewis said the shooting that killed Summerbell Brown occurred Wednesday night when a man in a pickup truck who had been following the family's car fired several gunshots after they pulled into their driveway.

Two other family members weren't injured.

The pickup drove away and no immediate arrest was made.

Lewis said the fact that the pickup was closely following the victims' vehicle might indicate there'd been a traffic dispute. He said there was no immediate indication that the family and the shooter knew each other.

"It's possible that this was a road rage that started earlier in the area prior to the victim's family arriving at home," Lewis told KTAR .

The father, Dharquintium Brown, told TV station KTVK-TV that the shooting occurred after he got out of the car to confront the man who was following his car. While police initially described Brown as being critically wounded, the 30-year-old told the station he wasn't badly injured.

Brown called his daughter's death "heinous" when reached by telephone Thursday morning. He also said the family was working with police to come up with a composite sketch of the suspect, but declined to comment further.

Police said the shooter was believed to be a man 30 to 40 years old and driving a white Ford F150 pickup with dark trim on the bottom.