Six bridges in Mohave County found to be ‘deficient’

KINGMAN – There are 150 bridges in Arizona that are “structurally deficient,” according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s report. Six of them are located in Mohave County.

The Arizona 2019 Bridge Profile indicates that of the total 8,294 bridges in the state, 1,944 bridges need repairs. The estimated cost of the entire operation would be $1.4 billion.

From among the 150 bridges at the worst condition, the association created a list of the 25 most frequently traveled.

Four of the bridges are in Mohave County where the Interstate 15 crosses over the Virgin River. These four bridges have combined more than 60,000 people cross over them daily.

Two others are the bridge located at State 95 over the Colorado River and at I-40 westbound over Griffith Wash west of Kingman.

It seems Arizona is still doing much better than the rest of the nation when it comes to bridge safety.

The report found that about 2% of bridges in Arizona are structurally deficient, compared to 23.1 percent in Rhode Island, the nation’s highest.

It is important to mention that all the Mohave County bridges in the report belong to the Arizona Department of Transportation. At the same time, as Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latowski pointed out, the county has no “structurally deficient” bridges under its jurisdiction.

The 2018 Roadway Need Study by the Arizona Association of County Engineers found Mohave County is keeping its bridges in good condition.