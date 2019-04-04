Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use

KINGMAN – The National Park Service has finalized its environmental assessment, which is required by the National Environmental Policy Act to address low-water conditions at Lake Mead.

It found “no significant impact,” which allows the park to maintain lake access and provide safe and diverse recreational opportunities at lake elevations above 950 feet.

“We have been planning this assessment for a few years now,” Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Public Information Officer Christie Vanover said. “We are happy with the result and we are fully prepared if the level of low-water drops in the future.”

Water in Lake Mead fluctuates up and down, Vanover explained. That means if the water goes down, boats have a hard time accessing the lake, getting deeper into the lake bottom and finding it no longer concrete.

“But we had a good snow year and we should be fine for now,” Vanover said.

All the marina operations at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay and Temple Bar will be on, with launch ramps extended farther into the lake. At South Cove, launching will continue to be authorized at the end of a park-approved road.

That all means summer 2019 will be full of swimming, boating, fishing and scuba diving, not to mention all the “on the land” attractions Lake Mead National Recreation Area has to offer, such as hiking and 4-wheel driving.