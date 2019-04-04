OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 04
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | We need better policies regarding Colorado River water

The leaders of Colorado River basin states are asking Congress to approve the newly adopted drought contingency plan that they admit is not a long-term solution to a dryer future and less water in the river. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

The leaders of Colorado River basin states are asking Congress to approve the newly adopted drought contingency plan that they admit is not a long-term solution to a dryer future and less water in the river. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

Defend Our Future
Originally Published: April 4, 2019 7:28 p.m.

While the passing of the Drought Contingency Plan by the Arizona legislature before the deadline was a step in the right direction for states utilizing the Colorado River and Lake Mead, this doesn’t mean that we have reached a long-term solution that addresses the fundamental issues at play. With seven states drawing from these sources, we are ultimately removing water from them faster than nature can replenish, which will undoubtedly lead to far more severe shortages in the years ahead that future generations will be forced to confront.

As a resident of Nevada, a college student in Arizona, and an intern with climate advocacy group Defend Our Future, I have seen firsthand how long-term drought and the overallocation of Colorado River water have contributed to reduced water levels in Lake Mead. This is starkly illustrated by the clearly visible rings on the sides of the surrounding mountains, creating a devastating image of a once beautiful landscape. Arizona and other states continue to deplete these water sources to provide for their residents and economies, and as such we need strong and effective plans to further conserve water. Without more substantial conservation, including agricultural reductions, we are on an inevitable and frightening path towards extreme shortages.

If we fail to enact more realistic and forward-looking solutions, the lack of water will have a far larger impact on younger generations, like mine, who will have to face the consequences of older generations’ actions. Though difficult sacrifices will have to be made all around, if we act with conviction now, we can hopefully avoid the most dire of consequences. Our elected officials need to do better job of developing policies that effectively address these issues with the future in mind, and it’s our job to let them know we won’t stand for more temporary fixes.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

US official declares Colorado River plan done
Arizona commits to drought plan for Colorado River
6 states backed Colorado River plan; Arizona faces deadline
Central Arizona Project proposes a $60M water conservation plan
Letter | Water future is key for water-based businesses

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*