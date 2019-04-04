OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 04
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

World War II vintage aircraft landing in Bullhead City Monday for tours, rides

The Consolidated B-24J Liberator will be landing in Bullhead City Monday for a four-day event featuring tours and rides. (Collings Foundation photo)

The Consolidated B-24J Liberator will be landing in Bullhead City Monday for a four-day event featuring tours and rides. (Collings Foundation photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 4, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Five pieces of vintage World War II aircraft will be available for touring and flying starting noon Monday, April 8 at the Laughlin-Bullhead City Airport, 2550 Laughlin View Dr., Building 40 in Bullhead.

Hours of ground tours and display are: noon to 5 p.m, Monday, April 8, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 11.

“It takes a labor of love to keep these planes flying,” said Hunter Chaney from the Collings Foundation, which has been organizing Wings of Freedom tours for 30 years now, taking it to over 100 American cities each year. “We have visitors from all demographics and all walks of life. Some come out of general curiosity, others are history buffs interested in aviation. A lot of young people and women, a new generation, since most WWII veterans are in their 90s by now.”

The Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, Curtiss P40 Warhawk, North American B-25 Mitchell and P-51 Mustang will be arriving in Bullhead City.

“You probably forgot most of what you’ve learned about WWII in school,” Chaney said. “But this experience, you will never forget. It’s a tentacle. You can smell it, touch it and feel it – exactly as it was in 1940s.”

Flights are available for visitors. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person, P-51 flight training is $2,400 for 30 minutes and $3,400 for a full hour. P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for 30 minutes and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person.

It may seem like a lot, but this is how Wings of Freedom stays alive.

“The operational cost to keep the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress in the air is $5,500 per hour,” Chaney said.

The Collings Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation devoted to organizing “living history” events. Visitors can find out more by visiting the website www.collingsfoundation.org. For reservations and information on flights, call 800-568-8924.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The Collings Foundation Tour brings WWII history to life at Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport today through Friday
Visit from historic B-17 left an impression
The WWII-era bomber Sentimental Journey flew over Mohave County last weekend
Iconic WWII bomber could stop in Kingman on its annual tour
Flying Fortress will land in Kingman in February

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*