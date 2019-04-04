World War II vintage aircraft landing in Bullhead City Monday for tours, rides

KINGMAN – Five pieces of vintage World War II aircraft will be available for touring and flying starting noon Monday, April 8 at the Laughlin-Bullhead City Airport, 2550 Laughlin View Dr., Building 40 in Bullhead.

Hours of ground tours and display are: noon to 5 p.m, Monday, April 8, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 11.

“It takes a labor of love to keep these planes flying,” said Hunter Chaney from the Collings Foundation, which has been organizing Wings of Freedom tours for 30 years now, taking it to over 100 American cities each year. “We have visitors from all demographics and all walks of life. Some come out of general curiosity, others are history buffs interested in aviation. A lot of young people and women, a new generation, since most WWII veterans are in their 90s by now.”

The Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, Curtiss P40 Warhawk, North American B-25 Mitchell and P-51 Mustang will be arriving in Bullhead City.

“You probably forgot most of what you’ve learned about WWII in school,” Chaney said. “But this experience, you will never forget. It’s a tentacle. You can smell it, touch it and feel it – exactly as it was in 1940s.”



Flights are available for visitors. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person, P-51 flight training is $2,400 for 30 minutes and $3,400 for a full hour. P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for 30 minutes and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person.

It may seem like a lot, but this is how Wings of Freedom stays alive.

“The operational cost to keep the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress in the air is $5,500 per hour,” Chaney said.

The Collings Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation devoted to organizing “living history” events. Visitors can find out more by visiting the website www.collingsfoundation.org. For reservations and information on flights, call 800-568-8924.