I-40 lane closures near Seligman Saturday

ADOT advises drivers to plan for lane closures of east-and westbound I-40 under the Interstate 40B overpass (Exit 121) near Seligman as bridge deck construction continues. (Loretta Yerian/For The Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 5, 2019 4:30 p.m.

SELIGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers on Interstate 40 to plan ahead and be prepared to merge into open travel lanes near Seligman at the Interstate 40B overpass bridge (Exit 121) while new bridge deck construction is underway.

The work will require the following restrictions:

Alternating full lane closures of east- and westbound I-40 are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Detours: Traffic will be diverted to the Exit 121 on- and off-ramps for both east- and westbound traffic. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph through the work zone.

East- and westbound I- 40 will be reduced to one lane between mileposts 120 and 122 (right lane closed). The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone.

A 20-foot vehicle-width restriction will also be in place.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

For more information about the project, please visit: azdot.gov/I40bWSeligmanBridges.

Information provided by Arizona Department of transportation.

