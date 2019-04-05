Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials say a 16-year-old sophomore who attended Lee Williams High School was killed early Wednesday evening in a vehicle collision in the area of Egar Road and Zuni Drive in Golden Valley.

An ATV was traveling on Egar Road behind a semi-truck when the ATV crossed over into the left lane to avoid the dust caused by the truck.

The ATV then collided with a motorized bicycle that was traveling in the opposite direction. The operator of the ATV was identified as Marc Heywood, 16 of Golden Valley, and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks confirmed that Heywood was a sophomore at Lee Williams High School.

The driver of the motorized bicycle received serious injuries and was transported to a Las Vegas hospital. Neither operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Impairment is believed to be a factor. This investigation is ongoing.