Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision

A Mohave County Sheriff's Office vehicle is pictured at Lee Williams High School during a lockdown Feb. 4, 2019. Marc Heywood, 16, a sophomore at Lee Williams, was killed Wednesday, April 3, 2019 when his ATV collided with a motorized bicycle in Golden Valley.(Shane Sexton/For the Daily Miner file photo)

A Mohave County Sheriff's Office vehicle is pictured at Lee Williams High School during a lockdown Feb. 4, 2019. Marc Heywood, 16, a sophomore at Lee Williams, was killed Wednesday, April 3, 2019 when his ATV collided with a motorized bicycle in Golden Valley.(Shane Sexton/For the Daily Miner file photo)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 5, 2019 12:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials say a 16-year-old sophomore who attended Lee Williams High School was killed early Wednesday evening in a vehicle collision in the area of Egar Road and Zuni Drive in Golden Valley.

An ATV was traveling on Egar Road behind a semi-truck when the ATV crossed over into the left lane to avoid the dust caused by the truck.

The ATV then collided with a motorized bicycle that was traveling in the opposite direction. The operator of the ATV was identified as Marc Heywood, 16 of Golden Valley, and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks confirmed that Heywood was a sophomore at Lee Williams High School.

The driver of the motorized bicycle received serious injuries and was transported to a Las Vegas hospital. Neither operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Impairment is believed to be a factor. This investigation is ongoing.

