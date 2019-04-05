Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials say a 16-year-old sophomore who attended Lee Williams High School was killed early Wednesday evening in a vehicle collision in the area of Egar Road and Zuni Drive in Golden Valley.
An ATV was traveling on Egar Road behind a semi-truck when the ATV crossed over into the left lane to avoid the dust caused by the truck.
The ATV then collided with a motorized bicycle that was traveling in the opposite direction. The operator of the ATV was identified as Marc Heywood, 16 of Golden Valley, and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks confirmed that Heywood was a sophomore at Lee Williams High School.
The driver of the motorized bicycle received serious injuries and was transported to a Las Vegas hospital. Neither operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Impairment is believed to be a factor. This investigation is ongoing.
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Prescott mother arrested has saying she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth’
- Mohave 911
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Miner Editorial
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*