Fri, April 05
Pedestrian flown to Vegas after being hit by vehicle, in critical condition

Originally Published: April 5, 2019 12:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officials say a vehicle pedestrian crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Andy Devine Avenue and Fourth Street.

The investigation determined that a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 45-year-old Utah man, was westbound on East Andy Devine Avenue when it struck a 71-year-old Kingman man who was in the crosswalk.

The 71-year-old man, who received serious life threatening injuries was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and was later flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the driver’s vision may have been obstructed by the setting sun and clutter on the dash of his vehicle. The driver’s license was also suspended.

No charges have been filed, pending further investigation. Impairment has not been ruled out. The roadway was restricted for about two hours during the investigation.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

