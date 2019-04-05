Pedestrian flown to Vegas after being hit by vehicle, in critical condition
KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officials say a vehicle pedestrian crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Andy Devine Avenue and Fourth Street.
The investigation determined that a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 45-year-old Utah man, was westbound on East Andy Devine Avenue when it struck a 71-year-old Kingman man who was in the crosswalk.
The 71-year-old man, who received serious life threatening injuries was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and was later flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas where he is listed in critical condition.
Investigators believe the driver’s vision may have been obstructed by the setting sun and clutter on the dash of his vehicle. The driver’s license was also suspended.
No charges have been filed, pending further investigation. Impairment has not been ruled out. The roadway was restricted for about two hours during the investigation.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Prescott mother arrested has saying she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth’
- Mohave 911
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Miner Editorial
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*