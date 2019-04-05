Prep Roundup: Vols strike early and hold on for win over Flagstaff

KINGMAN – The start of a match doesn’t always show how close it will be down the stretch.

That was the case Thursday as the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team swept doubles but then won just two singles matches in a 5-4 victory over No. 14 ranked Flagstaff (8-3, 2-2 Division II Section II) at Centennial Park.

Lee Williams’ Jordon Freeman and Logan Rosenbach were the heroes of the day as the duo won in both singles and doubles. Rosenbach bested Flagstaff’s Samuel Jensen 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, while Freeman was victorious over Matthew Morales at No. 3 by scores of 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles action, Freeman and Kade Juelfs picked up an 8-6 win at No. 1 and Rosenbach teamed with Carson Taylor for an 8-3 victory at No. 2.

Brycen Rodriguez/Logan Preston rounded it out with an 8-6 win at No. 3 that made sure the Vols remained unbeaten.

No. 5 ranked Lee Williams (11-0, 3-0 Division II Section III) hits the road at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against 26th-ranked Saguaro (7-4, 2-2 Division II Section VI).

Golf

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Kingman Academy High School golf team had another great performance from Jake Scott on Thursday but finished second with a 45-over 189. Northland Prep took first with a 26-over 170.

Scott tied for first with a 5-over 41 as Northland’s Simon Trebon also finished with the same score.

Academy’s Ethan Fancher tied for third with a 6-over 42, while Ashlee Steed was ninth (16-over 52) and Kaden Maticic tied for 10th (18-over 54).

The Tigers travel to Northland Prep at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Softball

Lee Williams 13, Prescott 3

At Centennial Park, the Lady Vols scored early and often Thursday as they picked up their second region win in a 13-3 rout of 31st-ranked Prescott (3-8, 0-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) in five innings due to the run rule.

Lee Williams jumped out to a 9-2 advantage after two innings and never looked back – tacking on three more runs in the third and one in the fourth.

Courtney Janney led the Lady Vols with a perfect 3-for-3 day, highlighted by two RBIs and two runs scored. Lauren Mastin also went 3-for-3, while Autumn Roth drove in three runs and Ellie Bruno finished with two RBIs of her own.

Mastin picked up the win in the circle after yielding three earned runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort.

No. 27 ranked Lee Williams (3-8, 2-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) welcomes No. 16 ranked Flagstaff (7-2, 4-1) to Centennial Park at noon Saturday.

Baseball

Prescott 4, Lee Williams 3

At Prescott, the second meeting with the Badgers (8-3, 6-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) didn’t go in favor of the Vols Thursday as they dropped their first loss of the season in a 4-3 setback.

Lee Williams took an early 3-0 advantage in the first inning, but the bats went quiet as Prescott rallied for a run in the third and three more in the fourth.

Mike Bathauer was saddled with the loss after allowing two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Addis Guzman went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Bathauer added two hits to lead the Vols offense. Justin Martinez and Dylan Petersen each drove in a run to round out the top performers.

No. 6 ranked Lee Williams (7-1, 5-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) travels to 25th-ranked Flagstaff (6-5, 2-4) at noon Saturday.

