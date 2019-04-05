OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 05
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Vols strike early and hold on for win over Flagstaff

Lee Williams senior Jordon Freeman, right, and Kade Juelfs tallied an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles Thursday as the Vols beat Flagstaff 5-4 to improve to 11-0. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Lee Williams senior Jordon Freeman, right, and Kade Juelfs tallied an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles Thursday as the Vols beat Flagstaff 5-4 to improve to 11-0. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: April 5, 2019 3:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – The start of a match doesn’t always show how close it will be down the stretch.

That was the case Thursday as the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team swept doubles but then won just two singles matches in a 5-4 victory over No. 14 ranked Flagstaff (8-3, 2-2 Division II Section II) at Centennial Park.

Lee Williams’ Jordon Freeman and Logan Rosenbach were the heroes of the day as the duo won in both singles and doubles. Rosenbach bested Flagstaff’s Samuel Jensen 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, while Freeman was victorious over Matthew Morales at No. 3 by scores of 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles action, Freeman and Kade Juelfs picked up an 8-6 win at No. 1 and Rosenbach teamed with Carson Taylor for an 8-3 victory at No. 2.

Brycen Rodriguez/Logan Preston rounded it out with an 8-6 win at No. 3 that made sure the Vols remained unbeaten.

No. 5 ranked Lee Williams (11-0, 3-0 Division II Section III) hits the road at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against 26th-ranked Saguaro (7-4, 2-2 Division II Section VI).

Golf

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Kingman Academy High School golf team had another great performance from Jake Scott on Thursday but finished second with a 45-over 189. Northland Prep took first with a 26-over 170.

Scott tied for first with a 5-over 41 as Northland’s Simon Trebon also finished with the same score.

Academy’s Ethan Fancher tied for third with a 6-over 42, while Ashlee Steed was ninth (16-over 52) and Kaden Maticic tied for 10th (18-over 54).

The Tigers travel to Northland Prep at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Softball

Lee Williams 13, Prescott 3

photo

Lee Williams' Serenity Armijo slides safely into third base Thursday against Prescott. The Lady Vols won 14-3 to get back-to-back wins over the Lady Badgers. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

At Centennial Park, the Lady Vols scored early and often Thursday as they picked up their second region win in a 13-3 rout of 31st-ranked Prescott (3-8, 0-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) in five innings due to the run rule.

Lee Williams jumped out to a 9-2 advantage after two innings and never looked back – tacking on three more runs in the third and one in the fourth.

Courtney Janney led the Lady Vols with a perfect 3-for-3 day, highlighted by two RBIs and two runs scored. Lauren Mastin also went 3-for-3, while Autumn Roth drove in three runs and Ellie Bruno finished with two RBIs of her own.

Mastin picked up the win in the circle after yielding three earned runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort.

No. 27 ranked Lee Williams (3-8, 2-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) welcomes No. 16 ranked Flagstaff (7-2, 4-1) to Centennial Park at noon Saturday.

Baseball

Prescott 4, Lee Williams 3

At Prescott, the second meeting with the Badgers (8-3, 6-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) didn’t go in favor of the Vols Thursday as they dropped their first loss of the season in a 4-3 setback.

Lee Williams took an early 3-0 advantage in the first inning, but the bats went quiet as Prescott rallied for a run in the third and three more in the fourth.

Mike Bathauer was saddled with the loss after allowing two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Addis Guzman went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Bathauer added two hits to lead the Vols offense. Justin Martinez and Dylan Petersen each drove in a run to round out the top performers.

No. 6 ranked Lee Williams (7-1, 5-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) travels to 25th-ranked Flagstaff (6-5, 2-4) at noon Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Finch takes 2nd at Lake Havasu Invitational
Prep Roundup: Matt Bathauer shines as Vols beat Prescott to remain undefeated in 4A Grand Canyon Region
Prep Roundup: Vols hold off Flagstaff to win fourth straight
Prep Roundup: Academy rallies late for win over Bulldogs
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols use strong second half to beat Prescott

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*