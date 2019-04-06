Airport commission to address master plan update grant

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will discuss an Arizona Department of Transportation master plan grant and shade hangar costs at its meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Commissioners will review an ADOT Airport Development Reimbursable Grant Aagreement to be used for the airport master plan update. According to documents in the agenda, ADOT could provide up to $22,000 for the update. The commission could take action on that item.

The commission will also consider a letter that summarizes the appraisal report for 5 acres of aeronautical land at the airport. The appraisal was to assist a client at the airport with ground lease negotiations for the property.

Airport lease terms and conditions will also be addressed at Monday’s meeting, as will the airport’s website, social media, and YouTube.

At a previous meeting, commissioners created a subcommittee that would discuss costs for shade hangars at the airport. That subcommittee will provide a report to the commission, which could take action on the matter.



Commissioners will, as always, receive reports from staff on the industrial park and the airport.

Information provided by the City of Kingman