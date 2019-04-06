OFFERS
Concrete work planned this week for Stockton Hill Road project

Now that trenches such as this have been filled along Stockton Hill Road, the City now has to wait for regulatory approval from the state before it puts the new waterline into service. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 6, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Now that patching has been completed for the Stockton Hill Road project, crews will begin concrete work on sidewalks and driveways starting this week.

While the City waits for regulatory approval from the state to put the finishing touches on the project, concrete work will take place on some of the sidewalks and driveways along the project’s route. Small areas of traffic control will be in place for the work this week.

The culvert progress that started near Hillcrest Drive last week is on schedule. Crews have completed the necessary demolition on the east side of the road and have installed both pipes up to the edge of the work zone.

Starting this week, crews will work to install a new road drain, curb and sidewalk on the east side of Stockton Hill Road. Upon completion of sidewalk work, the road will be patched before workers move to the west side of Stockton. That switch is set to happen Thursday, April 11, and will entail southbound traffic being shifted east around the work zone. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

