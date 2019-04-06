OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 07
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Event Calendar | April 11-13

The Kingman Kut-Ups are dancing the night away Saturday, April 13 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Kingman Kut-Ups are dancing the night away Saturday, April 13 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 6, 2019 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Rhythm Band Music Class

5:30-6:15 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 North Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

FRIDAY

Drive-In Movie Night

7:15-9:15 p.m. Southside Park, 1001 Buchanan St. 928-757-7919.

SATURDAY

Day in the Park

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. 928-263-3288.

Mohave Community Orchestra Spring Concert

3 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 928-753-3902.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m. Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Jean Wruck 928-303-0431.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Event Calendar | Jan. 26-27
Event Calendar | Dec. 31- Jan. 1
Event Calendar | November 9-11, 2018
Event Calendar | January 25, 2019
Event Calendar | Feb. 3, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*