Immunizations prevent widespread of diseases, protect children

To vaccinate my child, or to not vaccinate my child? That’s the question most parents have to answer. Vaccines provide immunity against one or several diseases.

Denise Burley, Mohave County Department of Public Health director said vaccines protect children from serious illnesses and complications of vaccine-preventable diseases. Some of those complications can include hospitalization, hearing loss, brain damage and-in rare cases- death.

“As with any medication, there may be side effects. The most common side effects are mild redness, tenderness and swelling at the injection site, and generally subside within a few days,” Burley said.

When it comes to vaccinations there can be myths floating around parental circles. One myth is too many shots administered at a time may overwhelm a child’s immune system.

Burley said that delaying vaccinations or spreading them out during several visits isn’t supported by scientific evidence.

“Several vaccines administered at one time has not been proven to overwhelm a person’s immune system,” Burley said. “In fact, delaying vaccinations can leave infants and children susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Another myth, and one that has been heard of the most recently is, vaccines may cause autism, but the cause of autism isn’t exactly known.



Burley said there have been many studies that have shown there is no link between vaccines and autism.

“Vaccines and their ingredients do not cause autism,” she said.

For parents that are unsure whether to take that step to vaccinate their children or not, Burley said all vaccines undergo extensive and rigorous research, testing and must meet specific FDA criteria before approval for humans.

“The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices designs the vaccination schedule to protect children before they are likely to be exposed to potentially serious disease and at ages when they are most vulnerable to serious infections,” she said.

Outbreaks of preventable disease occur in the community when vaccination rates drop below 95% and the community loses the protection of herd immunity – the resistance to the spread of a contagious disease within a population.

In the long run, children who don’t get vaccinated have a much higher risk of contracting vaccine-preventable diseases and complications associated with those diseases.

Burley said those who are not vaccinated can contract diseases preventable by vaccines and can spread them to other individuals that are too young to be vaccinated or individuals with compromised immune systems.

For children to be enrolled in school, parents must provide immunization records, but the state also allows parents to sign a form if they don’t vaccinate their children for personal or religious reasons.

Both Kingman Academy of Learning and Kingman Unified School District follow the state requirements for vaccinations.

Susan Chan, KAOL executive director said there has been a small increase in the number of parents wishing to sign waivers that has happened over the past several years.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health offers free immunizations to children up to the age 18 regardless of insurance status. Families, insured or otherwise, will never be billed for vaccines received at the Mohave County Department of Public Health. For more information, call 928-753-0714.