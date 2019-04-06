OFFERS
Kathryn Heidenreich hosts spring craft fair

Kathryn Heidenrich Adult Center hosted its spring craft fair Saturday, April 6. They host two craft fairs a year, one in the spring and the other one closer to the fall. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kathryn Heidenrich Adult Center hosted its spring craft fair Saturday, April 6. They host two craft fairs a year, one in the spring and the other one closer to the fall. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 6, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Craft fairs are a way for everyday artists to share their talents with the community.

Saturday the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center held its Spring Craft Fair with various vendors from Kingman and the surrounding areas.

Debra Daugherty, executive director of the center, said that this is one out of the two craft fairs it hosts in the year.

About 20 vendors attended the craft fair. Wares included hand crafted soap makers, crochet stuffed toys, jewelry, handbags made out of jeans and much more.

Old West Soap Company from Lake Havasu City was one of the vendors that had a wide variety of soaps. Some soaps were made with goat milk, lavender, honey and some even included beer.

The next craft fair at the center will be in October.

