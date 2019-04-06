Las Vegas Uber carjacker sentenced to 20 years in prison

KINGMAN – Judge Billy Sipe on Friday accepted the plea agreement for Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, who was charged with multiple felonies in relation to the carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver in May, and will now serve 20 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Nevitt’s attorney told the judge that his client was requesting a continuance so that he could continue considering hiring private counsel. The judge denied that request, stating Nevitt’s original change of plea occurred in October 2018 and that the case needed to move along.

The judge has, on multiple occasions, told Nevitt that he most likely would not accept the plea agreement because the dangerous allegations for multiple charges were dropped by the state in the agreement.

Judge Sipe told the court that he has given a lot of thought, “almost on a daily basis” to the plea agreement and the possibility of rejecting that agreement.

“I’m trying to be pragmatic here,” the judge said. “I really try not to reject plea agreements, but I don’t want to be a rubber stamp, either. I want to make sure that cases are resolved properly in Mohave County.”

Sipe also said, to his knowledge, that every plea with a stipulated sentence that he’s denied has been accepted by the next judge. Sipe noted judges have different philosophies and ways of looking at cases, which is acceptable. Were Judge Sipe to deny the agreement, he said it’s likely the next judge would accept it.

“After reflection upon a lot of these issues I just talked about, I am willing to accept the 20-year plea agreement,” Sipe said. “I’m not saying that because I think this is an overly-harsh plea agreement. Again, I think the defendant should serve more time in prison, I think that he should be pleading guilty to dangerous offenses. But just to simply be practical and move this case along, I will accept the terms of the plea agreement …”

The judge found Nevitt guilty of two counts of kidnapping as non-dangerous Class 2 felonies, theft of means of transportation as a non-dangerous Class 3 felony, and aggravated assault as a non-dangerous Class 3 felony. For those charges, Nevitt will serve 20 years in prison with credit for 314 days served in custody.

Nevitt, 22, and now-sentenced accomplice Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, 20, carjacked a Las Vegas Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordered the driver to head toward Arizona in May.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

Nevitt is alleged to have fired several rounds from a handgun into a semitrailer while on U.S. 93. He’s also accused of striking one of the individuals in the car in the head with a firearm. Williams-Gardner will serve 7 ½ years in prison under her plea deal.

But Nevitt, referencing a previous statement from his attorney Ron Gilleo, said there are people in jail for killing someone who don’t spend 20 years in prison. Nevitt said he is apologetic and understands that what he did was wrong.

“I know that I’ve done things that are totally wrong, and I believe in me being punished, but 20 years is an outstanding number, your honor,” Nevitt said. “I want to get punished, but I just feel like I don’t deserve 20 years.”

Judge Sipe said he understands that 20 years in prison is a long time, also noting that’s about how long Nevitt’s been alive. However, he said Nevitt committed serious offenses. Nevitt then repeated that he doesn’t feel he deserves 20 years.

“Mr. Nevitt, I agree with you, you don’t deserve 20 years in prison,” Sipe said. “If I had discretion, you’d be serving a lot more than 20 years in prison. Again, maybe I’m just too harsh as a sentencing judge, but you’re right, you don’t deserve 20 years in prison.”