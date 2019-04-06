New miner right outside of Kingman
KINGMAN – On Monday, April, 22, the Pershing Resources Company, Inc. “a venture stage junior miner,” which owns a development facility near Kingman, is beginning its mineral exploration. The exact location of the site has yet to be released.
Pershing Resources develop gold, silver, and platinum analytic and extraction technologies based upon the application of nanotechnological science. Before 2004 the company was known as Xenolix Technologies, but changed the name to honor the company’s planned primary mine located in Pershing County, Nevada, in the Trinity Mountain Range. The company’s headquarters are in Reno, Nevada.
“For now it’s only an exploration program, but yes, we plan to hire locally,” the company’s Chief Operation Officer Joel Adams said. “We are using as many local people as possible. We will hire a local driller and the person who will set up the drill paths.”
The company claims to identify “gold-copper-bearing porphyry-related vein system,” 281 contiguous Bureau of Land Management claims, covering approximately 10 square miles. The actual location is still being kept a secret, but it is located southeast of Kingman.
“I’ve been coming to Kingman for four years now,” Adams said. “The company is spending a lot of money here, in hotels and restaurants.”
Then company promises to show The Daily Miner the site in a couple of weeks and release more about their plans for Kingman. For more details about the project, please visit: https://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-new-enterprise-project/the-new-enterprise-claim-group.
