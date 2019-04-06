Rants & Raves | April 7, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Facebook in trouble again? We are getting tired of the Big Brother approach. Targeting certain ethnic groups for ads, is just the tip of the ice burg.Every single move we make, is being watched for future sales. Shame, shame.

New Zealand shooting has led to an overreaction: It is so disheartening to see such a lack of empathy for others abound in our community! Dorie, We feel for these fallen and their families as others have felt for ours, with love and unity. You don’t get it.

A wall is not the answer: A wall is absolutely the answer. It’s so simple, it’s hard to believe people are against it. Don’t you use walls in your own abode? Israel used walls and brought attacks on them down to nearly nothing. We’re being inundated.

McSally discusses downwinder issues while visiting Kingman: Good to see Senator McSally defending our local downwinders. One will hope that she will also defend our city and county against moving plutonium waste through our area without notification and an emergency plan, potentially causing a new health threat!

Community View | There is no defense for the Catholic Church: Throwing stones. The notion that child abuse only happens in the Catholic Church is inaccurate. There have been abuses committed by ministers of other faiths, health care providers, neighbors, relatives, parents, and even police and prison officials, equally covered up.

Column | The media are making Trump’s case: We have to wait until the Southern District of New York puts out it’s reports. If Fox is the only news outlet we are suppose to trust we are in deep doodoo. Narcistic lying is the new truth?

Column | There’s will to act on guns in America, so why don’t we?: Because America is a divided nation. Time is running out and we are closer to a total breakdown of our society than most other democracies are.

1983 Police Report Former Rep. Stringer: A simple screening of candidates for city council, or any elected office, would be a background check. For less than $100, which the candidate would be required to provide, a background check including criminal, liens and bankruptcy could be done.



Guatemala child dies of bacterial infection: You mean, Trump wasn’t responsible? Poor little boy – what loving parent drags an 8 year old a thousand miles? And who always blames Trump when when things go awry from this horrendous journey? The Democrats. It’s absolutely sick.

Column | National popular vote would amplify everyone’s vote: Great idea, but it will never happen. The president is not going to compromise with the other 60 plus percent of the nation. He’s never wrong. Ask him.

McSally has health care initiatves to take to Capitol Hill: McSally should use caution. If her initiatives for health care do not appear to be Trumps initiatives she could be in big trouble. It’s got to be HIS ideas or it won’t fly.

How many dollar stores are too many? City Council do you believe in capitalism, free enterprise, the American way? Dollar stores fill a need. Since when does a council go asking individual stores if they’re hurt by competition? Shopping will be negatively impacted by your precedent-setting action.

Teachers use resources and each other: So good to see a positive article on how well these teachers are connecting with their students.

Sidewalk obstruction: Another rule. Why doesn’t the City first correct the problems with the sidewalks itself? This exact same area pictured has so many high-low areas that need to be corrected. Staff take a look what can be done to make it safe.

ADOT ending handicapped placard expiration dates: Glad to read that ADOT will be issuing handicapped plaques that do not expire. I hope that if a disabled person passes away, another family member does not continue using it. People take advantage of these things far too often.

Arizona lawmakers revive teacher penalty proposal: I think our lawmakers need to look to themselves first. “Punishing” teachers sounds like another way to silence and control information. And WHO decides what is not acceptable, given the way legislators vote party lines every time.

Tax time, better to laugh than cry: And you thought it would be better with Trump in office. It is better for wealthy people!