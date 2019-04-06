OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 07
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Surgeries canceled, patients transferred after water main breaks in Parker

Crews from the Colorado River Indian Tribes were working Thursday afternoon to repair a water line on Mohave Road that was broken Wednesday. The break left much of the reservation without water. (Photo by John Gutekunst/Today’s News-Herald)

Crews from the Colorado River Indian Tribes were working Thursday afternoon to repair a water line on Mohave Road that was broken Wednesday. The break left much of the reservation without water. (Photo by John Gutekunst/Today’s News-Herald)

John Gutekunst, For the Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 6, 2019 7:22 p.m.

PARKER – A water line breach Wednesday left much of the Colorado River Indian Reservation without water and forced the hospital in Parker to cancel surgeries and transfer patients to Lake Havasu City.

As of Thursday afternoon, service had not been restored. Once service is restored, the water will not be safe to drink for three days, and a “boil water” notice will be in effect.

Due to the outage, businesses are closed, operations at the two hospitals in the area, La Paz Regional Hospital and Parker Indian Hospital were affected. Both hospitals postponed surgeries scheduled for the day, they limited outpatient treatment and admissions.

Havasu Regional Medical Center worked with the Parker facilities to provide care, said hospital spokesman Ryan Perkins.

Most patients were safely sent home or to skilled nursing units in the area, he said. As of Thursday afternoon, Havasu Regional Medical Center had received three patients from Parker.

Emergency medical service providers in Parker are diverting patients to Havasu and other regional facilities, Perkins said.

The Town of Parker itself and the other schools in the Parker School District were not affected as the town has its own water system.

The break occurred when a contractor struck a water line along Mohave Road, almost directly in front of La Paz Regional Hospital.

The tribes said in a press release that full service to the system may not be restored for three days.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Boat accident injures two on Parker Strip
Boat accident injures two on Parker Strip
County lawmakers seek emergency action on Mohave County water rights
CRIT voters approve ordinance to allow for leasing some water rights
CAP appeals recommendation on Quartzsite water lease deal

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*