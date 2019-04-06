Surgeries canceled, patients transferred after water main breaks in Parker

PARKER – A water line breach Wednesday left much of the Colorado River Indian Reservation without water and forced the hospital in Parker to cancel surgeries and transfer patients to Lake Havasu City.

As of Thursday afternoon, service had not been restored. Once service is restored, the water will not be safe to drink for three days, and a “boil water” notice will be in effect.

Due to the outage, businesses are closed, operations at the two hospitals in the area, La Paz Regional Hospital and Parker Indian Hospital were affected. Both hospitals postponed surgeries scheduled for the day, they limited outpatient treatment and admissions.

Havasu Regional Medical Center worked with the Parker facilities to provide care, said hospital spokesman Ryan Perkins.

Most patients were safely sent home or to skilled nursing units in the area, he said. As of Thursday afternoon, Havasu Regional Medical Center had received three patients from Parker.

Emergency medical service providers in Parker are diverting patients to Havasu and other regional facilities, Perkins said.

The Town of Parker itself and the other schools in the Parker School District were not affected as the town has its own water system.

The break occurred when a contractor struck a water line along Mohave Road, almost directly in front of La Paz Regional Hospital.

The tribes said in a press release that full service to the system may not be restored for three days.