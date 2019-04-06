Surgeries canceled, patients transferred after water main breaks in Parker
PARKER – A water line breach Wednesday left much of the Colorado River Indian Reservation without water and forced the hospital in Parker to cancel surgeries and transfer patients to Lake Havasu City.
As of Thursday afternoon, service had not been restored. Once service is restored, the water will not be safe to drink for three days, and a “boil water” notice will be in effect.
Due to the outage, businesses are closed, operations at the two hospitals in the area, La Paz Regional Hospital and Parker Indian Hospital were affected. Both hospitals postponed surgeries scheduled for the day, they limited outpatient treatment and admissions.
Havasu Regional Medical Center worked with the Parker facilities to provide care, said hospital spokesman Ryan Perkins.
Most patients were safely sent home or to skilled nursing units in the area, he said. As of Thursday afternoon, Havasu Regional Medical Center had received three patients from Parker.
Emergency medical service providers in Parker are diverting patients to Havasu and other regional facilities, Perkins said.
The Town of Parker itself and the other schools in the Parker School District were not affected as the town has its own water system.
The break occurred when a contractor struck a water line along Mohave Road, almost directly in front of La Paz Regional Hospital.
The tribes said in a press release that full service to the system may not be restored for three days.
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Mohave 911
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*