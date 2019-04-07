3 dead, 3 firefighters hurt after truck, fire engine collide
PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities say three people are dead and three firefighters have been seriously injured after a collision involving a pickup truck and a fire engine in west Phoenix.
Phoenix police say one of the victims of Sunday morning's accident was a baby that was about 6 months old.
They say one adult in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and a second adult and the child both were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead.
Police didn't release the names of the adults and child and they also didn't immediately say how the crash occurred.
They say three firefighters are hospitalized in stable condition.
