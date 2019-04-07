Attorney from Mesa suspended after fathering client’s child
PHOENIX – The State Bar of Arizona suspended attorney Kent M. Nicholas of Mesa after he admitted to fathering a child with his client.
The lawyer was already on probation after slapping this client in a separate matter.
Nicholas was representing his client in criminal matters: identity theft, shoplifting, and probation revocation. During representation, Nicholas a married man, violated the attorney/client relationship by repeatedly engaging in a sexual relationship with his client. When his client gave birth to the child in 2015, he assumed no responsibility. Three years later, DNA evidence confirmed that he is the father
In a separate matter, Nicholas slapped his client, then in prison and handcuffed to a table. After the criminal assault, the Bar placed the attorney on probation with its Member Assistance Program.
The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court accepted a consent agreement between the State Bar of Arizona and Nicholas and ordered he be suspended from the practice of law for two years.
The suspension will be effective 60 days from the date of the order issued on March 13. He must also pay $2,480.55 for the costs and expenses the State Bar of Arizona had during its investigation.
The State Bar of Arizona is a nonprofit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar includes approximately 24,500 attorneys and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public.
Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602-340-7280.
