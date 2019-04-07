Attorneys will be ready for Richardson trial in June
KINGMAN – Both counsels on the case of Gerald Richardson, who is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the October shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco, have indicated they will be ready for trial in June.
Richardson, 58, is charged with manslaughter and two counts of endangerment, as the state claims Richardson “recklessly endangered” two minors with his alleged actions.
Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party.
He wasn’t expecting anyone, and Richardson believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder.
He fired one shot from a firearm that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
At a hearing in late March, defense attorney Robin Puchek argued the case should go back to the grand jury because the prosecution did not provide grand jurors with possible justification defenses for the endangerment charges. Richardson claims he was defending himself from someone who he thought was entering his home illegally. The judge denied that motion.
Puchek indicated on Friday that he is looking to file a special action challenge in regards to Judge Derek Carlisle denying the defense’s motion to remand the case back to the grand jury.
Both the defense and prosecution told Judge Carlisle on Friday that they will be ready for trial come June. Richardson also has a final management conference set for 9 a.m. May 24.
