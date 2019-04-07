OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 08
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Attorneys will be ready for Richardson trial in June

Gerald Richardson

Gerald Richardson

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 7, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Both counsels on the case of Gerald Richardson, who is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the October shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco, have indicated they will be ready for trial in June.

Richardson, 58, is charged with manslaughter and two counts of endangerment, as the state claims Richardson “recklessly endangered” two minors with his alleged actions.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party.

He wasn’t expecting anyone, and Richardson believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder.

He fired one shot from a firearm that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

At a hearing in late March, defense attorney Robin Puchek argued the case should go back to the grand jury because the prosecution did not provide grand jurors with possible justification defenses for the endangerment charges. Richardson claims he was defending himself from someone who he thought was entering his home illegally. The judge denied that motion.

Puchek indicated on Friday that he is looking to file a special action challenge in regards to Judge Derek Carlisle denying the defense’s motion to remand the case back to the grand jury.

Both the defense and prosecution told Judge Carlisle on Friday that they will be ready for trial come June. Richardson also has a final management conference set for 9 a.m. May 24.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Motion to remand denied for man charged in Golden Valley shooting death
Golden Valley man accused in shooting death turns down plea deal
Orozco shooting suspect’s bond reduced by $100,000
Defendant arraigned in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
Man identified in Orozco shooting charged with second-degree murder

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*